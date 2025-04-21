The Jasper Municipal Water Department has scheduled a water outage to repair a water valve for 16 water customers beginning Tuesday, April 22nd from 8:00 am-5:00 pm. The outage will affect 1702 Mill St to 1951 Mill St.This is the only area affected.

Once the water is turned back on, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice for the affected residences and is being issued to prevent individuals from getting sick from potentially harmful germs or chemicals in the water.

Residents are asked to boil their water for 5 minutes before human or pet consumption. The water is safe for bathing.

The boil advisory will last a minimum of 48 hours or until 2 consecutive water samples pass testing. Another notification will be made once the boil advisory is lifted.

If you have any questions concerning this issue, please feel free to contact the Jasper Water Department at 812-482-5252.