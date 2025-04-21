The Department of Workforce Development has reported that the unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in March was 4.1%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for March was 4.2%.



In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.7% compared to the national rate of 62.5%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older who are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,484,094.



March 2025 total private employment is 2,834,600; an increase of 9,200 from the previous month.



Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Manufacturing (+3,000)

Leisure & Hospitality (+2,500)

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+1,600)

Financial Activities (+1,300)

Professional & Business Services (+700)

All Other (+700)

Construction (+300)

As of April 1, 2025, there were 89,919 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on March 29, 2025, Indiana had 24,235 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Those looking for work, training, or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.