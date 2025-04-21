The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures on I-69 in Gibson and Pike Counties

.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 29, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 in Gibson and Pike Counties. These lane closures will occur between the 27-mile marker and 40-mile marker. Work will take place between 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Alternating lane closures will allow for linear grading to both inside and outside shoulders in both directions of traffic. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.