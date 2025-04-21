Connie Lee James, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born May 23, 1956, in Evansville, Indiana, to Hilary and Cora Louise (Head) Connaway. She married Darrell James on July 14, 2021, in Huntingburg. Connie worked as a long-term care nurse and was very loved by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Darrell, and Damon Connaway; and three grandchildren Nilam, Josephine, and Faith Hagemeyer.

She is survived by her husband Darrell James of Huntingburg; two daughters, Hannah Fleck of Ferdinand and Rachel (Ryan) Hagemeyer of Huntingburg; nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons.

Funeral services for Connie James will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., with visitation held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery.

