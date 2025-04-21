The Dubois County Democratic Party has announced that they are moving the venue for their April 2025 Open Meeting to St. Benedict’s Brew Works, located at 126 Jackson Street in Jasper.

This meeting, set for April 22nd at 6 PM ET, will cover working meeting outcomes, planned county event, and feature guest speaking, Huntingburg Regional Airport, Airport Manager Airport Authority, Travis McQueen.

McQueen plans to discuss Airport Operation and Budget, Expansion Plans, as well as have a Q&A.