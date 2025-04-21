Latest News

AI for Small Businesses Seminar to Be Hosted Virtually and In-Person by Jasper Chamber Indiana State Police Jasper Post Reports 5 Arrests, 39 Citations Over Easter Weekend Patrol Reckless Driving Call Escalates to Officer-Involved Shooting, High-Speed Chase Into Kentucky April 2025 Meeting Moved for Dubois County Democratic Party INDOT Announces Road Closure for I-69 in Gibson and Pike Counties

The Dubois County Democratic Party has announced that they are moving the venue for their April 2025 Open Meeting to St. Benedict’s Brew Works, located at 126 Jackson Street in Jasper.

This meeting, set for April 22nd at 6 PM ET, will cover working meeting outcomes, planned county event, and feature guest speaking, Huntingburg Regional Airport, Airport Manager Airport Authority, Travis McQueen.

McQueen plans to discuss Airport Operation and Budget, Expansion Plans, as well as have a Q&A.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post