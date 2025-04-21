Monday morning, April 21, at approximately 8:52 a.m., Warrick Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a reckless driver on SR 62 westbound near Walmart. Approximately two-minutes later, a Chandler Police officer spotted the Toyota Corolla, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle eventually stopped after crashing into a ditch on Heim Road between Inderrieden Road and Lincoln Avenue in Chandler. The suspect, who was wearing a motorcycle helmet, exited his vehicle and started waving an object that appeared to be a sword toward the officer. During this confrontation, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect at least once. The suspect was able to drive away in the officer’s patrol vehicle and drove toward Boonville.

The suspect was able to elude police until a Rockport Police officer spotted the Chandler Police vehicle traveling south on US 231 near C.R. 350 North. Police attempted to stop the police vehicle, but the suspect continued to travel south at speeds of more than 120 mph. Once the suspect entered Kentucky on US 60, the driver left the roadway near Terminal Road and crashed into an open field. The suspect exited the patrol vehicle and started to flee on foot. The Rockport Police officer and a Daviess County Deputy eventually Tased the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was transported to Owensboro Health Hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Nina Adalina Devillez, 31, of Santa Claus, IN.

The Chandler Police officer is currently on administrative leave.

This incident is being investigated by Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Daviess County KY Sheriff’s Office, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Boonville Police, and Rockport Police