Latest News

AI for Small Businesses Seminar to Be Hosted Virtually and In-Person by Jasper Chamber Indiana State Police Jasper Post Reports 5 Arrests, 39 Citations Over Easter Weekend Patrol Reckless Driving Call Escalates to Officer-Involved Shooting, High-Speed Chase Into Kentucky April 2025 Meeting Moved for Dubois County Democratic Party INDOT Announces Road Closure for I-69 in Gibson and Pike Counties

On Friday, April 18, 2025, the Indiana State Police, Jasper Post, concluded its Holiday patrol with a strong focus on ensuring the safety of motorists. Troopers were actively searching for reckless and impaired drivers to keep roadways safe during the holiday weekend.

The following charges were made during the patrols:

  • 39 Traffic Citations
  • 70 Traffic Warnings
  • 24 Public Services
  • 5 Criminal Arrests to Include

           1 – Recovered Stolen Vehicle
           2 – Operator Never Licensed
           1 – Unauthorized Entry
           1 – Conversion

Lieutenant Brock Werne said he was proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our Troopers, and we remain committed to keeping Indiana’s roadways safe. Thank you to everyone who drove responsibly and helped make this a safer Easter for all!

The Indiana State Police would like to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage all drivers to remain vigilant, obey speed limits, and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post