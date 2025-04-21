On Friday, April 18, 2025, the Indiana State Police, Jasper Post, concluded its Holiday patrol with a strong focus on ensuring the safety of motorists. Troopers were actively searching for reckless and impaired drivers to keep roadways safe during the holiday weekend.

The following charges were made during the patrols:

39 Traffic Citations

70 Traffic Warnings

24 Public Services

5 Criminal Arrests to Include

1 – Recovered Stolen Vehicle

2 – Operator Never Licensed

1 – Unauthorized Entry

1 – Conversion

Lieutenant Brock Werne said he was proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our Troopers, and we remain committed to keeping Indiana’s roadways safe. Thank you to everyone who drove responsibly and helped make this a safer Easter for all!

The Indiana State Police would like to remind motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage all drivers to remain vigilant, obey speed limits, and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.