The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced a seminar they are hosting on AI for Small Businesses, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM on Friday, May 9th, 2025.

This free interactive workshop, offered both in person and virtually, is meant for small business owners and entrepreneurs who are curious about AI but aren’t sure where to start.

Featured in this event will be:

How AI can help with marketing, customer service, and daily tasks

Hands-on demos of simple AI tools for content creation, design, and automation

How to choose the right AI tools for your business

A step-by-step plan to start using AI

To sign up to attend in person, email chamber@jasperin.org or call 812-482-6866.

Those wishing to take part in the event virtually can email dsherfick@isbdc.org to receive a link.