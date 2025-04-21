Sara J. Neukam, age 59 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Saturday evening, April 19, 2025 at home.

Sara was born on August 21, 1965 to Francis and Marilee (Marks) Kreilein. She was the youngest of 5 children.

On her good days, Sara enjoyed listening to country music, playing cards with friends, being outside with nature, playing with her cats, and shopping for deals at “St. Vinny’s” or at yard sales. Her favorite holiday to celebrate year-round was Halloween.

She is survived by her beloved only daughter, Kaitlyn Neukam, Haysville, her lifelong best friend, Marilyn Gibson, Jasper, three brothers: Keith Kreilein, (Cindy), Jasper, David Kreilein (Bonnie), Jasper, James Kreilein (Teresa), Loogootee, one sister, Carol Wallace (John), Cleveland, OH, many nieces and nephews, and her partner, Paul Buechlein and their three fur-babies: Tiger, Shadow, and Blondie.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and her long-time friend, Paul Tretter.

A visitation for Sara J. Neukam will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses or the Dubois County Humane Society.

