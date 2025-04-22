Larry A Wehr, age 78, of Birdseye, Indiana passed away on Sunday April 20, 2025 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Larry was born in Jasper on April 3, 1947 to Leroy and Mildred (Eckert) Wehr. He married Beverly Hoffman on November 9, 1990.

He graduated Jasper High School in 1965 as well as Indiana University Southeast. He retired from Patoka Equipment Inc. He served as President of the Birdseye Town Board from 2002-2010 and the Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission.

Surviving is his wife, Beverly Wehr of Birdseye; son Ethan Wehr of Birdseye and four stepsons Dereck Zehr of Eckerty, Jason and Josh Zehr of Birdseye and Zach Zehr of Huntingburg.

Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two sisters, Alice (George) Roush and Christine (Ed) Hollinden; two brothers, Brent (Tina) Wehr and Jim (Susan) Wehr all of Jasper; one sister-in-law, Martha Wehr of Jasper; two brothers-in-law Tom Beckman of St. Anthony and Bernie Fromme of Jasper.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Diane Beckman and Shirley Fromme and one brother Richard L. Wehr.

Per Larry’s request, there will be no services.

