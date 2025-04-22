Kelly J. Birkle, age 53, of Velpen, Indiana, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at home.

Kelly was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 9, 1971, to Lawrence “Tiny” and Diana (Weber) Birkle.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School, and then attended CDL school.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served in Germany.

Kelly was a truck driver for Jasper Engines.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147, the Jasper Moose, and ABATE.

He enjoyed playing guitar and piano, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his dog, fixing cars, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one son, Will Birkle, Jasper, IN, his mother, Diana Birkle, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Joey (Jessica) Birkle, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death is his father, Lawrence “Tiny” Birkle and his grandparents.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Victory Temple on Baden Strasse in Jasper, Indiana.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

