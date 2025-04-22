Katherine “Kathy” A. Sunderman, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born July 6, 1956, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Cliston and Verlee (Haas) Lanman. She married Steven W. Sunderman on February 16, 1974 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Kathy worked as the office manager for Roy Cox Oil Company, and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Steven W. Sunderman, who died March 6, 2015.

She is survived by two sisters, Kristine “Kris” Harbison of Huntingburg, Brenda Rutledge; two brothers, Greg (Debbie) Lanman and Mike Lanman both of Huntingburg; nieces, nephews and great- nieces and great-nephews.

A private funeral mass for Kathy Sunderman will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

