Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has reported its first quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $140.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in first quarter results were pre-tax charges of $5.9 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these charges and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $145.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.

To read Old National Bancorp’s First Quarter 2025 full report, visit https://ir.oldnational.com/news/press-releases/press-release-details/2025/Old-National-Bancorp-Reports-First-Quarter-2025-Results/default.aspx.

