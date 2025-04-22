The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced the details for its 2025 inaugural pickleball tournament in honor of the late Dr. Suresh Lohano, a beloved physician and passionate pickleball enthusiast.

The tournament will take place June 27-29, at the Daviess County Pickleball Courts in Washington, and is open to players of all skill levels, ages 8 and older.

Participants can compete in singles, doubles, and mixed divisions, and winners will be recognized in each skill level.

Proceeds from this event will support the DCH Foundation’s ongoing mission to enhance healthcare services in the community.

Registration must be sent in by June 20th, 2025, and can be made by visiting dchosp.org/our-foundation/pickleball-tournament/.