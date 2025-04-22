Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is currently seeking volunteers to drive a patient transport van.

The service they are requesting volunteers for will help provide transportation to patients who may have trouble getting home after being discharged.

Training will be provided to volunteers, and all routes will be run Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

If you have any interest in volunteering, contact Angie Anderson by phone at 812-996-0504 or by email at ananders@mhhcc.org.