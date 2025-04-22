The Southern Indiana Leathernecks Detachment #931, Marine Corps League, has announced they will host a celebration of the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps at their annual Birthday Ball.

This event is set to be held on November 8th, 2025, at the Huntingburg Event Center, and their Guest of Honor for the evening will be Senator and Marine Todd Young.

The Birthday Ball is open to the public, and the deadline to purchase tickets is October 24th.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit sildmarines.com. Event updates will also be posted to this website, including support and advertising opportunities.

If you have any questions, contact Ball Chairman Dave Englert by phone at (812) 630-2099 or by email at Marines@psci.net.