James Robert “Mugs” McGovren, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:56 p.m. on April 19, 2025, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jasper High School and then graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Indiana State University.

Jim was an insurance agent and owner of R.J. Fuhs Insurance Agency until his retirement in 2015. He was a long-time member of the Jasper Moose #1175, Knights of Columbus #1584, Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #138.

He enjoyed traveling, spending time at Beaver Lake, reading, and following current events.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda; his brother, John (Susan) McGovren; nephew, Matt (Kelly) McGovren; niece, Shea (Bret Fromm) McGovren; three great-nieces, Reagan, Nora and Ruby; along with Linda’s family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael McGovren; and his sister, Maureen McGovren.

Funeral services for Jim “Mugs” McGovren will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with inurnment to follow at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or to the Dubois County Foundation – Jim and Linda McGovren Scholarship Endowment.

