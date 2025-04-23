The Dubois County Health Department will host a free Car Seat Clinic on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to help parents and caregivers ensure their children are safely secured while traveling. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time at the health department, located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

Certified Technicians will be on hand to provide personalized instruction on proper car seat installation and usage, helping families determine the right size seat or booster for their child’s age, weight, and height.

Appointments are required. To schedule a time, call Mary at 812-481-7050.

This free clinic is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to child safety and public education in the community.