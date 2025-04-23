The Indiana Department of Child Services, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, and the Kids First Trust Fund are inviting the public to a special event recognizing the importance of community involvement in protecting vulnerable youth. The event will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at East Side Park in Washington, Indiana, rain or shine.

This free event celebrates April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and offers a variety of family-friendly activities. Attendees can enjoy free food, including hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and have a chance to win prizes like Apple AirPods and more through giveaways. The evening will also feature educational K-9 demonstrations, a fire truck display, and additional presentations aimed at raising awareness about child abuse prevention.