Latest News

Registration Opens April 25th for Camp Create 2025 Dubois County Health Department Offering Free Car Seat Clinic June 14th Community Invited to Free Child Abuse Prevention Event at Washington’s East Side Park April 25th Craig Morgan Concert with Guest BlackHawk at Castle Knoll Amphitheater Fast Approaching Southwest Indiana Homesteading Conference Helps Local Producers Improve, Diversify Farm Operations

The Indiana Department of Child Services, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, and the Kids First Trust Fund are inviting the public to a special event recognizing the importance of community involvement in protecting vulnerable youth. The event will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at East Side Park in Washington, Indiana, rain or shine.

This free event celebrates April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and offers a variety of family-friendly activities. Attendees can enjoy free food, including hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and have a chance to win prizes like Apple AirPods and more through giveaways. The evening will also feature educational K-9 demonstrations, a fire truck display, and additional presentations aimed at raising awareness about child abuse prevention.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post