Jasper Community Arts will open registration for its popular Camp Create summer program on Friday, April 25. Families can register online at jasperarts.org/campcreate, by visiting the Jasper Arts office at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, or by calling 812-482-3070.

Designed for children ages 8 to 12, Camp Create offers two weeklong sessions—June 16–20 and July 14–18—with daily activities running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s theme focuses on 1960s American Pop Artists, featuring the work and influence of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jasper Johns. Campers will explore visual arts inspired by these iconic artists through hands-on activities and guided instruction.

Parent Orientation Guides are available in both English and Spanish on the program’s website. Campers must be between the ages of 8 and 12 on the first day of the session they attend.

For additional information, visit the website or contact Education Coordinator Casey Uebelhor at artseducation@jasperindiana.gov.