The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bowling Manufacturing Building, located at 99 West Washington Street in Loogootee.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and meet with a variety of local employers. Businesses confirmed to participate include Home Instead, Springs Valley Bank & Trust, DSI, Prairie Creek Construction LLC, Mitchell Manor, Simtra, KCARC, Trilogy, and Loughmillers.
Employers interested in reserving a booth can contact Jessica at 812-295-4800 for more information.
The event offers an opportunity for both employers and prospective employees to connect and explore career possibilities in the region.
