Latest News

Applications Open for 2025 Miss Daviess County Fair Queen Pageant Martin County Job Fair Scheduled for May 6 in Loogootee Registration Opens April 25th for Camp Create 2025 Dubois County Health Department Offering Free Car Seat Clinic June 14th Community Invited to Free Child Abuse Prevention Event at Washington’s East Side Park April 25th

The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bowling Manufacturing Building, located at 99 West Washington Street in Loogootee.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and meet with a variety of local employers. Businesses confirmed to participate include Home Instead, Springs Valley Bank & Trust, DSI, Prairie Creek Construction LLC, Mitchell Manor, Simtra, KCARC, Trilogy, and Loughmillers.

Employers interested in reserving a booth can contact Jessica at 812-295-4800 for more information.

The event offers an opportunity for both employers and prospective employees to connect and explore career possibilities in the region.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post