The search is underway for the next Miss Daviess County Fair Queen, with entries now being accepted for the 2025 pageant. This year’s competition is set for Tuesday, June 17, at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora.

Eligible applicants must be Daviess County residents between the ages of 18 and 21. The entry fee is $100, and the deadline to apply is May 13.

The crowned queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and go on to represent Daviess County at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.

For full entry details, visit the Daviess County Fair Pageant Facebook page. The 2025 Daviess County Fair will take place June 17–21.