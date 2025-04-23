Lyla Schultz, a student at Perry Central Jr-Sr High School, recently claimed first place in the Innovate WithIN Region 1 competition held in Evansville. Her business, Lovey Duv, earned a $1,000 investment and secured her spot among the top 10 finalists in the statewide competition.

Lovey Duv is an all-natural sugar scrub designed to exfoliate the skin without the use of harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances. In addition to the investment, Schultz also received scholarships to several Indiana colleges and an entrepreneurship-focused trip to Washington, D.C.

She will now move on to compete at the Innovate WithIN State Finals in Indianapolis on June 20, where one winner will receive a $25,000 investment to support their business idea.

More details can be found on the Perry Central School Corporation Facebook page.