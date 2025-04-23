On Thursday, April 24, 2025, E & B Paving will commence Phase I of the Alton-Fredonia Road slide correction project in Crawford County, Indiana. This phase involves installing temporary traffic signals at the slide location and constructing a 16-foot-wide, one-way bypass road to maintain traffic flow during repairs. The signals will regulate alternating traffic through the bypass, ensuring safety and minimizing disruptions.​

E & B Paving, a contractor with extensive experience in infrastructure projects across Indiana, is overseeing the construction. The project aims to address the road slide and enhance long-term roadway stability.​

Motorists are advised to anticipate potential delays and adhere to posted signage and traffic signals. The Crawford County Highway Department recommends allowing extra travel time and exercising caution in the construction zone.​

For more information, contact the Crawford County Highway Department at (812) 338-2162 or visit their office at 717 E State Road 64 in English.