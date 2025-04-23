Tell City officials have announced that the next round of road paving under the 2024 Community Crossings Matching Grant will begin by the end of this week. A total of eight streets are scheduled for resurfacing as part of the second round of projects, with the city already planning additional paving work later in the year.

The following streets are included in the upcoming phase:

Lafayette Street – from 12th Street to the parking lot near the pool 14th Street – from Lafayette to Rubens 10th Street – from Payne to Hermann 10th Street – from Reuben to Tell Fulton Street – from 19th Street to the east dead end Winklereid Street – from Main to 12th 6th Street – from Tell to Lafayette Pestalozzi Street – from 10th Street to the dead end at the floodwall

Residents living along these streets are advised to watch for posted signage indicating when paving crews will begin work in their area and when vehicles will need to be moved. City officials stress the importance of community cooperation to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

The project is funded through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program, which supports local road and bridge improvements across Indiana.

Additional paving projects are anticipated later this year, and the city has expressed appreciation for the public’s continued patience and understanding as work progresses.

For updates, including specific start dates for each road, residents can visit the “City of Tell City” Facebook page.