The Town of Shoals is gearing up for its 5th Annual Garden Dig, offering free garden tilling services to residents within the corporate town limits. The program will run from April 21 through May 9, 2025.

Residents interested in having a small to medium-sized garden area tilled are encouraged to call Shoals Town Hall at (812)-247-2110 to be placed on the service list. The garden area must be clearly marked with paint or flags and must be accessible for a midsize tractor to perform the work.

This annual initiative is designed to help local gardeners prepare their plots for the growing season and support community agriculture efforts. All work will be completed within the scheduled timeframe, weather permitting.

