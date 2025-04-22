Earlier today, Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott presented Trooper Noah Ewing with the Jasper District Top OWI Award for his efforts in keeping Indiana roadways safe by apprehending 30 impaired drivers in 2024.

Trooper Ewing is a Pennsylvania native and nine-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. Trooper Ewing graduated from the 75th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in November of 2015. After graduating from the Recruit Academy, Ewing was assigned to the Jasper Post, where he has primarily patrolled Orange County. Ewing recently served on the Jasper District All Crimes Policing Team, primarily focusing on drug interdiction and impaired driving detection.

Trooper Ewing has an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of Beaver County in Pennsylvania and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology / Biblical Studies from Colorado Christian University. Trooper Ewing is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), Firearms Instructor, Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) Instructor, and Hostage Negotiator.

Indiana State Police Jasper District Commander Lieutenant Brock Werne says he couldn’t be prouder of Trooper Ewing’s commitment to making our communities safer for all of us.

AWARDS:

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2017

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2018

Jasper Post, Trooper of the District – 2018

Jasper Post, Life Award – 2018

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2019

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2020

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2021

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2022

Jasper Post, Top OWI Apprehensions – 2023

Trooper Ewing lives and primarily patrols Orange County.