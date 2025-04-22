Lieutenant Brock Werne, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Gaven Wilson has been selected as the 2024 “Trooper of the District.” Trooper Wilson was recognized today in Indianapolis by Superintendent Anthony Scott, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts. “This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lieutenant Werne, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”

Trooper Wilson graduated from North Daviess High School in 1988 and the University of Evansville in 1992. Trooper Wilson is a 30-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. In June 1995, Trooper Wilson graduated from the 52nd Indiana State Police Recruit Class and was assigned to the Lowell Post and patrolled Lake County. Trooper Wilson then transferred to the Jasper District in 1996, where he continues to patrol Daviess and Martin Counties. Trooper Wilson is a Field Training Officer (FTO) and sponsors the “Just Say No” and “Level Up” programs for area schools. Trooper Wilson has also served in the Mobile Field Force (MFF), Bomb Squad, and as a Crash Reconstructionist.

Trooper Wilson is exceptionally knowledgeable about the criminal justice system in his area. He is often sought out for his investigative advice and assistance with complex investigations by other law enforcement agencies. Virtually all of Trooper Wilson’s investigations are self-generated. During 2024, Gaven was the lead investigator on cases that involved Rape, Child Molesting, Domestic Battery, Theft of Firearms, Fraud, and Auto Theft, along with numerous drug possession investigations.

Trooper Wilson is very familiar with the local schools and is well-known by school administrators, teachers, and students. He completed (47) PIOs in 2024 at the local schools and churches. Trooper Wilson is well-respected throughout Daviess and Martin Counties and serves as a leader and mentor for the youth of the communities.

Trooper Wilson is one of the most well-rounded troopers at the Jasper Post. Trooper Wilson utilizes a priority-based approach to balancing his Patrol/Investigation hours while striving to serve victims.

Trooper Wilson is a police officer who gets out of his car, walks the sidewalks, listens to business owners, checks on School Resource Officers (SROs), and genuinely tries to improve the relationship between law enforcement and our communities. Because of Trooper Wilson’s high-visibility approach to community policing, he has generated nearly 900K Safe Driving Miles throughout his career.

In 2024, Trooper Wilson generated the following activity: (69) Criminal Arrests, (25) Felony Arrests, (44) Defendants, (387) Warnings, (101) Citations, (488) Traffic Total, (48) Case Reports, (35) Police Services, (5) Crash Reports, (26,098) Safe Driving Miles, (291.5) Patrol Hours, (230.5) Criminal Investigation Hours, (13) Crash Investigation Hours, and (1) OWI.

Trooper Wilson attends the Harvest Community Church in Bloomfield, IN, and resides in Daviess County with his wife, Yumi, and their four-legged companions.