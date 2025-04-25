The Indiana Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures for I-69 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Friday, May 2nd, 2025, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 in Pike County near Petersburg. These lane closures will occur between the 51-mile marker and the 53-mile marker on both north and southbound lanes of traffic.

Alternating lane closures will allow for a polymeric overlay project to both bridges. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.