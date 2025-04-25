Our beloved Thomas Charles Steffe, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and presence of his family at 7:40 a.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Tom was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 23, 1933, to Genevieve (Schepers) and William Steffe.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School.

Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist, stationed in Augsburg, Germany — a chapter of his life he often recalled with both pride and fond memories.

Tom devoted more than three decades to Farm Bureau Insurance, where he worked as an Agency Manager and Insurance Agent. He wasn’t just helping people protect what mattered most — he was a trusted friend, advisor, and advocate to so many.

Tom was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where his faith was a steady and guiding presence throughout his life. He believed in giving back to his community and did so wholeheartedly, through active involvement in organizations such as the Huntingburg Jaycees, YMI, and the Eagles. He also held leadership roles that reflected his dedication — serving as Past President of the Jasper Moose Lodge and as Past Governor of the Jasper Knights of Columbus. Tom was also proud to be a member of the Jasper Masons, the VFW Post #673, and the American Legion Post #147, where he found camaraderie and purpose among fellow veterans and community leaders.

Tom enjoyed traveling, walking and bike riding. He spent many winters in Florida with other residents of the Jasper area and coordinated several Dubois County days in Southwest Florida.

He was survived by three sons, Doug (Becky) Steffe of Sharps Chapel TN, Ron (Carol) Steffe and Dave (Gayla) Steffe of Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Scott, Sara, Michele, Clay, three great grandchildren, two sisters Ruth (Ron) Rowekamp of Jasper, IN, and Darlene Steffe of Evansville, IN, two brothers, Jerome (Maryellen) Steffe, St. John IN, Dennis (Vonda) Steffe, Evansville IN.

Preceding him in death were four wives. Leona (Kappner) 1963, Lois (Lannon) 1988, Bonnie (Mann) 2006, Galelah Fern (Osgathart) 2020.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Legacy Living of Jasper, Heart-to-Heart Hospice and their staff for the thoughtful, compassionate, care of our father.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Charles Steffe will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jasper Indiana, with burial to follow in the St Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Huntingburg, Indiana. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or any charity that reflects the compassion and values Tom lived by.

