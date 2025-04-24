Latest News

The suspect in the Oakland City murder investigation has been identified as Jonathan Fiscus, 24, of Oakland City.  Fiscus is the son of the victim.

A warrant was issued this afternoon for his arrest. Fiscus was incarcerated in the Edgar County Jail in Illinois for an unrelated incident. He is currently being detained in the Edgar County Jail and waiting extradition.

Arrested and Charge:

  • Jonathan Fiscus, 24, Oakland City, IN
  1. Murder

An autopsy is still scheduled for Saturday.

This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.

On By Joey Rehl

