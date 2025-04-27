The City of Huntingburg has announced that beginning on Tuesday, April 29th, J.H. Rudolph & Co., Inc. will start roadwork on four Community Crossing Matching Grant streets. These streets will be closed during this time, and they are asking the community to use alternative routes.

The streets that will be affected by the closures are:

19th Street – Chestnut Street to Woodland Drive

– Chestnut Street to Woodland Drive Jackson Street – from 2nd Street to 3rd Street

– from 2nd Street to 3rd Street Friendship Drive – from 10th Street to 12th Street

– from 10th Street to 12th Street Arjem Street – from 1st Street to 1st Avenue

If you have any questions, call Huntingburg City Hall at (812) 683-2211.