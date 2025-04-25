Linda M. Messmer, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:58 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at The Timbers in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on June 16, 1941, to Wayne and Marie (Purdue) Westfall. She married Gerald “Jerry” Messmer on August 20, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 30, 2022.

She was a 1959 graduate of Poseyville High School.

She worked as the secretary for 20 years in the family business, Messmer Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, which later became Messmer Mechanical in Jasper.

Linda was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality, and played the organ for the church choir for over 20 years. She was past president and secretary of the Philharmonic Club, Regent of the Dubois County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Historian of the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, pianist for the Singing Seniors, and past state president of the State Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Association Women’s Auxiliary.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, antiques, golf, traveling, playing cards and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and attending their events and activities. Linda was an avid Purdue fan, in particular enjoying Boilermaker basketball. She also loved music, playing various instruments, including the piano, flute and accordion. Linda, Jerry and her entire family did annual Christmas caroling for 45 years for friends, family and many nursing homes, singing, and playing their instruments.

Surviving are five children, Edward (Rita) Messmer, Jasper, In, Mark (Kim) Messmer, Jasper, IN, Carla (Paul) Schuch, Ormond Beach, FL, Roger (Mary Jo) Messmer, Jasper, IN, and Pamela Freyberger, Jasper, IN, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two great grandchildren on the way, one brother, Myron Westfall, Poseyville, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, seven half sisters, Lois Vanway, Mary Joiner, Carolyn Wiggans, Nelda Feagley, Alice Paul, Ava Sue Fulling, and Sarah Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linda M. Messmer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.