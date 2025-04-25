Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene units are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at 314 W. Dale Street in Oakland City.
Thursday afternoon, April 24, the Oakland City Police Department received a request to conduct a welfare check at the Dale Street address. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male, who was later identified a Brad Fiscus, 57. Fiscus resides at the residence.
A suspect has been detained by law enforcement. This is still an active investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
More information will be released when it becomes available
