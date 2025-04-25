Dubois County Emergency Management Agency is warning residents that several NOAA Weather Radio transmitters in Central Indiana will be offline from Monday, April 28 through at least Wednesday, April 30. The outage is due to a scheduled upgrade of the National Weather Service’s AWIPS computer system.

This upgrade is part of a nationwide rotation and will not be delayed, even if severe weather is forecast during the period.

Transmitters affected include:

Indianapolis (KEC-74, 162.550 MHz)

Bloomington (WXM-78, 162.450 MHz)

Putnamville (WXK-72, 162.400 MHz)

Monticello (WXK-74, 162.475 MHz)

Georgia (WWG-72, 162.500 MHz)

Edwardsport (WWG-83, 162.425 MHz)

Newport (KZZ-27, 162.425 MHz)

Seymour (WWG-73, 162.525 MHz)

Muncie (KJY-93, 162.425 MHz)

Residents are urged to have alternate ways to receive weather alerts, such as mobile apps like AccuWeather or Storm Shield. Local stations including WBDC and WAXL will also provide timely updates.

Emergency officials remind everyone to stay weather-aware and take steps to stay informed during the outage.