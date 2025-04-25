Latest News

Dubois EMA Alerts Residents to Upcoming NOAA Radio Disruptions Death Investigation Underway in Oakland City Final “Kids’ Night Out” Set for May 2 to Support JHS Educators Rising Nationals Trip 2025 Patoka 2000 Tree Dedication and Blessing Set for April 25th German American Awrded Over $100K in Grant Funding to TRI-CAP

Dubois County Emergency Management Agency is warning residents that several NOAA Weather Radio transmitters in Central Indiana will be offline from Monday, April 28 through at least Wednesday, April 30. The outage is due to a scheduled upgrade of the National Weather Service’s AWIPS computer system.

This upgrade is part of a nationwide rotation and will not be delayed, even if severe weather is forecast during the period.

Transmitters affected include:

  • Indianapolis (KEC-74, 162.550 MHz)
  • Bloomington (WXM-78, 162.450 MHz)
  • Putnamville (WXK-72, 162.400 MHz)
  • Monticello (WXK-74, 162.475 MHz)
  • Georgia (WWG-72, 162.500 MHz)
  • Edwardsport (WWG-83, 162.425 MHz)
  • Newport (KZZ-27, 162.425 MHz)
  • Seymour (WWG-73, 162.525 MHz)
  • Muncie (KJY-93, 162.425 MHz)

Residents are urged to have alternate ways to receive weather alerts, such as mobile apps like AccuWeather or Storm Shield. Local stations including WBDC and WAXL will also provide timely updates.

Emergency officials remind everyone to stay weather-aware and take steps to stay informed during the outage.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post