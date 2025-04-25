Indiana State Police are currently leading a death investigation in Oakland City after a man was found deceased inside a home. Another man at the scene has been detained by authorities as the investigation continues.
The incident remains under active investigation, and detectives, along with crime scene investigators, are working to determine what led to the death. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police Department are assisting with the case.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
