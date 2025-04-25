The final “Kids’ Night Out” of the school year is happening Friday, May 2, and it’s a chance to give your kids a fun-filled evening while supporting Jasper High School’s Educators Rising students on their journey to Nationals.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jasper High School, Door 6, and is open to children in grades K–5. Activities include food, games, crafts, and open gym time. Kids will also enjoy dinner featuring hotdogs, chips, and a dessert.

The cost is $20 per child, with each additional sibling costing just $10.

Parents can register online by visiting the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook Page.

You can also register at these links English Registration Form, Spanish Registration.