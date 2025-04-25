Latest News

Dubois EMA Alerts Residents to Upcoming NOAA Radio Disruptions Death Investigation Underway in Oakland City Final “Kids’ Night Out” Set for May 2 to Support JHS Educators Rising Nationals Trip 2025 Patoka 2000 Tree Dedication and Blessing Set for April 25th German American Awrded Over $100K in Grant Funding to TRI-CAP

The final “Kids’ Night Out” of the school year is happening Friday, May 2, and it’s a chance to give your kids a fun-filled evening while supporting Jasper High School’s Educators Rising students on their journey to Nationals.

The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jasper High School, Door 6, and is open to children in grades K–5. Activities include food, games, crafts, and open gym time. Kids will also enjoy dinner featuring hotdogs, chips, and a dessert.

The cost is $20 per child, with each additional sibling costing just $10.

Parents can register online by visiting the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook Page.

You can also register at these links English Registration Form, Spanish Registration.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post