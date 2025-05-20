Purdue Extension’s Crawford County 4-H program is calling on local members and volunteers to lend a hand for an upcoming community service project on Friday, June 6.

In partnership with the Hoosier Hillsides Master Gardeners, the group will be creating vegetable container gardens for residents of Lincoln Hills Senior Housing in Crawford County. The project will begin at 9 a.m. with stops in English and Marengo, followed by lunch and a final visit in Milltown.

This is a great opportunity for 4-H members to give back while learning about gardening and community engagement. Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance through 4HOnline at https://cc4hcsp2025.4honline.com.

For more details, contact the Crawford County Purdue Extension Office.