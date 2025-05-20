Heart of Jasper invites you to the Downtown Square for the first Shop and Sip of 2025! The Shop and Sip is a monthly event. The Downtown Jasper Merchants stay open late to provide their shoppers with a few extra hours to shop. The first Shop and Sip is on Wednesday, May 21st. Experience a fun night of shopping the downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by Conner Loveless in the Astra corner from 5-7 pm. Downtown Jasper Social District beverages are available to purchase at participating Social District establishments. Grab a bite to eat and a Social District beverage and enjoy your evening shopping downtown!

Create your own hat with Eight12 Boutique! The hat bar will be set up at Downtown Running, where you can design and create your own hat.

Shop the new clothing boutique pop-up. Elle Lane will be in the building behind Wood Capital Pizza.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5 pm-7 pm. The following dates are:

Wednesday June 18th

Wednesday July 16th

Wednesday August 20th

Wednesday September 17th

Wednesday October 15th

Wednesday November 19th

Wednesday December 17th