The Santa Claus American Legion will conduct its annual Memorial Services on Sunday, May 25, with ceremonies held at multiple cemeteries and churches across the region to honor fallen veterans.

The group will depart the Santa Claus Legion Post at 7:05 a.m., following this schedule:

7:20 a.m. – St. Francis of Assisi, Santa Claus

8:00 a.m. – St. Francis of Assisi, Mariah Hill

8:25 a.m. – Historic Santa Claus Campground Cemetery

9:00 a.m. – Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney

9:30 a.m. – Little Pigeon Cemetery (County Road 1250)

10:00 a.m. – St. John’s (Clay City)

10:30 a.m. – Mt. Zion (Conners)

11:00 a.m. – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Lamar

11:40 a.m. – Buffaloville Cemetery (County Road 475 E)

The public is welcome to attend any of the services to honor and remember those who served.