James R. “Jim” Lechner, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with his family by his side at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Jim was born in Washington, Indiana, on April 10, 1942, to Carl and Bernadette (Baunach) Lechner. He married LaVerne Boehm on March 30, 1967, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He attended Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1963-1965; he served in Vietnam as a radio operator.

Jim retired at the age of 76 from the former Acme Metal and DIA, and most recently Mehringer Metal.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, a life member of the V.F.W. Post #673 in Jasper, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed NASCAR, college and NFL football, and IU basketball and football.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, LaVerne Lechner, Jasper, IN, two sons, Kurt A. (Jenny) Lechner, Jasper, IN, and Mark J. (Sherri) Lechner, Fishers, IN, three grandsons, Drake, Spencer, and Bodie Lechner, Jasper,IN, one nephew, Jeffrey C. Lechner, two nieces, Regina (Blessinger) Osborn and Lisa (Lechner) Robertson, numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins, in-laws, Lee (Kathy) Boehm, Juanita Boehm, Don “Yog” (Linda) Boehm, Beth (Chris) Waltz, and Becky Boehm, all of Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his parents are one brother, George J. Lechner and one sister, Patricia A. Blessinger.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James R. “Jim” Lechner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.