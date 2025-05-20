The Northeast Dubois County School Board has earned statewide recognition for its dedication to educational leadership and student success. The board was recently awarded an Exemplary Governance Award (EGA) for the 2024 calendar year by the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA).

Northeast Dubois is one of only 124 school boards across Indiana to receive the distinction this year. The EGA program recognizes school boards that demonstrate a strong commitment to professional learning and effective governance. Awards are granted across four levels of achievement based on points earned through participation in ISBA seminars, workshops, and conferences, along with meeting additional criteria such as goal-setting sessions and retreats facilitated by outside experts.

Award winners were formally recognized during ISBA’s Spring Regional Meetings held throughout May.

In addition to board-level honors, 239 individual school board members statewide also received personal EGA recognition for their involvement and leadership.

The ISBA offers a variety of professional development opportunities throughout the year, focusing on best practices, legislative updates, school law, and policy guidance to support effective school board governance.

A full list of award recipients is available at isba-ind.org/ega.html.