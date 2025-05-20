On Thursday, May 22nd, at 5 PM, the Jasper Public Library will be hosting a free “Save the Buffalo Trace” event to raise awareness of the significant cultural and historical value of The Hoosier National Forest and the need to protect it from unwanted logging, burns, and chemical treatments.

This event comes in light of the largest logging project ever proposed in the history of The Hoosier National Forest, causing a great deal of history to be at risk, and Protect Our Woods urging a more conservative land management approach as well as alternatives that focus on education and eco-tourism.

Kicking off the evening will be well-known Hoosier singer-songwriter Tim Grimm, with members of the public invited afterward to play songs and tell stories about the history of the area.

The larger-than-life movable piece of art, “Tatanka” the buffalo (American bison), designed by Orange County artist Gloria Courtney, will also be at the event to take pictures with.

At 6 PM, the program will move inside, where Steven Stewart from Protect Our Woods will deliver a short presentation on the history of the Buffalo Trace and why the nature, culture, and history of southern Indiana must be preserved for future generations.

For more information on the cause of protecting the Hoosier National Forest or how to contribute, visit SaveHoosierNationalForest.com.