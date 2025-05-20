The Dubois Circuit Court has granted the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) access to properties in Dubois County for survey work related to the Mid-States Corridor project.

Judge Nathan Verkamp issued the ruling on May 16, 2025, following a hearing on INDOT’s request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The decision affects multiple property owners who had previously denied surveyors entry.

According to the court, INDOT has the legal authority under Indiana law to enter private property for activities such as soil testing, archaeological digs, and other survey-related tasks necessary for transportation planning. The ruling prohibits landowners from blocking INDOT or its representatives during this process.

The court based its decision on a legal standard that allows injunctions when actions directly violate state law and public interest, removing the need to show harm or hardship. The judge determined INDOT had met the required legal threshold.

Attorneys Wesley Garrett and Russel Sipes represented most parties during the May 14 hearing, though some defendants represented themselves. Several named in the case did not attend.