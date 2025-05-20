The public is invited to visit the Dubois County Museum, located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper, to vote for their favorite photos in the Museum’s 2nd Annual Photo Contest.

The 2025 Contest has a wide variety of photos submitted from local amateur photographers, including eighty-three photos submitted in the adult category and four photos in the children/youth category.

Visitors are encouraged to vote for three photos in the Adult Category and one photo in the children/youth category.

The Public Choice Award will be determined by the public’s votes, and the Professional Choice Award will be determined by professional photographers B.C. Baggett and Kia Kalb. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Voting will continue through June 1st, and the winners will be announced on June 3rd on the Museum’s Facebook page.

The museum will continue displaying the photos through August 10th.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 2 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday from 1 to 4 PM, and is closed on Monday.

Admission costs $5 per adult, $3 for high school students, and $2 for middle and elementary students, and visitors age four and under enter for free. Those holding a current Dubois County Museum Membership are granted free admission.