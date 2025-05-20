Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), has been recognized with multiple awards, including two nationwide Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) awards for superior technology transfer.

The FLC awards mark a special achievement for NSWC Crane as they were the only Navy entity to receive any of these prestigious national awards this year.

NSWC Crane’s Technical Director, Dr. Angela Lewis, was honored as the Lab Director of the Year for her exceptional leadership in promoting technology transfer. Under Dr. Lewis’s guidance, NSWC Crane has significantly expanded its intellectual property portfolio and forged strong relationships with hundreds of organizations across Indiana and beyond.

Additionally, NSWC Crane received the Midwest Region Technology Transfer Award for its innovative “Technology Transfer for Beginners” course, developed in collaboration with Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington. This program is designed to educate and empower local businesses and entrepreneurs to leverage NSWC Crane’s cutting-edge research and development.