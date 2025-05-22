From left: Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Chief Nursing Officer Jenna Bedwell, BSN, RN; Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and United Way of Daviess County (UWDC) board member Steve Sturgis; UWDC CEO and Executive Director Zella Taylor; DCH Human Resources Business Partner and UWDC board member Heather Stone; UWDC Executive Assistant Kori Johnson; DCH Director of Obstetrics and Nursery Shawna O’Kelley Brinson, BSN, RN; DCH Perinatal Pathways Perinatal Navigator Desireé Lewis, BSN, RN, CHC; DCH Perinatal Pathways Family Nurse Practitioner Allison Krieger, FNP-C; GPC Vice President of Human Resources and UWDC board member Holly Horrall; and DCH Chief Financial Officer April Settles, CPA.

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to announce that it has officially received $29,740 in matching grant funds from United Way of Daviess County. The funds, awarded through the UnitedIN24 Matching Grant from Indiana United Ways, are now being deployed to launch two targeted initiatives under DCH’s Perinatal Pathways Program, a program that plays a critical role in addressing health disparities and reducing infant mortality in Daviess County.

The Perinatal Pathways Program provides wraparound support for expectant mothers and families, offering services such as confidential screenings, care coordination, transportation assistance, referrals to social services, and education on healthy pregnancies and parenting. The program is especially focused on early engagement in prenatal care and removing barriers that impact health outcomes.

These new grant-supported efforts will directly fund:

$14,870 to serve families on Medicaid/ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed): This initiative enhances prenatal care coordination and expands access to educational resources, helping underserved families receive the care and support they need throughout pregnancy.

$14,870 to support genetic testing and counseling for the Amish community: These services will focus on raising awareness of congenital anomalies, providing early intervention through testing, and creating culturally appropriate educational materials.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to improving community health, starting with our most vulnerable — including underserved and ALICE populations,” said Zella Taylor, CEO and executive director of United Way of Daviess County.

Planned activities supported by the grant include:

Hosting prenatal education classes focused on nutrition, smoking cessation, and safe sleep.

Distributing customized educational materials to Amish families to increase understanding of genetic risks and testing.

Offering one-on-one care navigation and social support for at-risk mothers.

Coordinating with providers to ensure early access to prenatal appointments and necessary labs.

Creating new community referral pathways and outreach strategies.

“We are thrilled to put this funding into action,” said April Settles, chief financial officer at DCH. “We’re already seeing how the Perinatal Pathways Program bridges gaps in care. This grant allows us to scale that impact by reaching those who need us most—families that are uninsured, underinsured, or simply uncertain where to begin. Together with United Way of Daviess County, we’re building stronger families and healthier beginnings.”

The program’s measurable goals include:

Increasing the percentage of pregnant individuals receiving early prenatal care by 15% in the first six months.

Reducing preterm birth risk factors by 20% through lifestyle education.

Reaching at least five Amish families with genetic counseling and testing education and increasing participation by 5%.

About the Perinatal Pathways Program:

The Perinatal Pathways Program at Daviess Community Hospital is dedicated to reducing infant mortality by providing confidential screenings, support, referrals, treatment, and education for expectant mothers, infants, and families. Its core mission includes improving healthcare access, guiding families toward enhanced social and financial support, and delivering comprehensive education. For more information about the Perinatal Pathways Program, call (812) 254-2760, ext. 1333.