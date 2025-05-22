Latest News

The Patoka Lake Steering Committee and Hoosier National Forest have announced more details for their second annual Hike & Learn event on June 7th, 2025.

This event will take place from 8 AM to noon at the Jasper Farmer’s Market by the school-house, offering a chance to learn about water quality and forest health through informational booths, activities, and walks.

Some of the activities for the day include a birding walk for beginners and experts at 8:30 AM, an educational walk focusing on rivers at 9:30 AM, and a discussion on what happens to stormwater at 10:30 AM.

While the activities planned seem mild, it is recommended to take precautions by bringing water, wearing sun protection, and proper footwear.

On By Celia Neukam

