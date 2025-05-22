Latest News

Visitors hoping to enjoy the swimming beach at Patoka Lake’s Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area this Memorial Day weekend will need to adjust their plans. Due to excessive rainfall and high water levels, the beach will remain closed until further notice.

As of this week, the beach area is submerged under more than six feet of water. Water levels are currently 7.5 feet above the normal summer pool of 536.0 feet MSL, with additional rainfall expected to raise levels even higher. Because of the flooding, the Beach Area Concession and the Swimming Beach Showerhouse/Restrooms will also remain closed for the season’s kickoff.

Park officials are asking all visitors to respect the closure and avoid the beach area to prevent potential injuries.

Despite the beach closure, Patoka Lake remains open for boating, hiking, camping, and other outdoor recreation. Naturalist programs will continue as scheduled, though some may be modified, relocated, or canceled due to the ongoing water conditions. Guests are encouraged to check the events calendar one or two days before visiting to stay up to date on any changes.

While it’s disappointing to lose access to one of the lake’s most popular summer spots, officials remind the public that Patoka Lake was built primarily for flood control, and this situation is a reminder of its vital role.

For further updates and details, visit the Patoka Lake Facebook page.

On By Jared Atkins

