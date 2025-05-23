The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the continuation of its Quarterly Business Grant Program for 2025, offering $2,000 in funding each quarter to support locally owned and operated businesses in Dubois County.

The goal of this grant is to assist small businesses with growth, improvement, and innovation—whether through equipment purchases, facility upgrades, marketing efforts, or community initiatives.

“We are committed to investing in the success of our local business community,” said Angie Sanchez-Hostetter, Director of the Dubois County Chamber. “This grant offers flexible support to help business owners overcome challenges and pursue opportunities that make a meaningful impact.”

Eligibility Requirements Include:

Business must be physically located in Dubois County

Must employ 50 or fewer full-time employees

Must be locally owned and operated

Must be a Dubois County Chamber member

Business must be in good standing with the Indiana Secretary of State

Applications must be fully completed to be considered. Interested businesses can download the application form at [insert link] or contact the Chamber office directly.

Application Deadline: June 6th

For more information or to become a Chamber member, visit duboiscountychamber.com or email duboiscountychamberofcommerce@gmail.com.